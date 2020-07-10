Flacon Magazine





















In the world of beauty, one “judges a book by its cover”; therefore, the key touch point was the development of a compositional system for the magazine’s cover. The main attention was paid to the capital letter F, which could change texture: filled with varnish or velvet while printing, in either glossy or matte print. After all, quality, texture and tactile sensations are the first things you notice when testing cosmetics. Next to the letter we printed out the magazine’s full name, but we strive to ensure that the letter F would become an independently recognizable element of the logo.



















