CARDINAL
The project stands for contemporary design, developed through the alliance of artisan craftsmanship. Implementing interdisciplinary workshops with communities where tradition meets design and modern techniques. Creative alternatives emerge from transferring knowledge.
Artisans come together, giving life to this collection. Inspired by the reinterpretation of everyday objects. Each piece contemplates collective beliefs, geographical characteristics, and cultural singularities in its composition.
We co-created the project with our talented friend Amanda Mijangos. The concept behind the illustrations; The beginning of the universe represented by divinities connecting nature with humans. The creation of the sun, the birth of the moon, man and mud, the origin of flora, and 4 cardinal points that guide human throughout the stars. The narrative takes place within the collective mysticism of local communities.