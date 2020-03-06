At the AZ Museum, you can do anything you want, so long as it won’t harm the collection. Here you can play, lie around on the floor and gather in large groups. There is no permanent exhibit, as the Museum’s collection contains more than 2,000 works by Anatoly Zverev and his contemporaries, allowing the works to constantly rotate at temporary exhibitions.

Our aim was to refresh the museum’s image by showing the mobility of cultural spaces through visual language and by telling about their unique characteristics, like a widely varied collection and the absence of a permanent exhibit. We created an idea, identity and website for the museum.