Soyuzmultfilm. Identity





















The company’s typeface, Soyuzmult has the same flexible character. Its letters are similar to classic cartoon titles, but are simultaneously more elastic and balanced, while also looking a little less plump and naive. The letter offset opens downward, giving a necessary element of childishness without seeming frivolous or distorting its shape. In addition, we created a special code that turns each subsequent character in the opposite direction from the neighbouring side. These digital codes will be useful both for subsequent generations and to animate the world in which the brand exists. We used the iconic font in the logo, but its letters are even more lively: they revolve more quickly, bouncing and interacting with each other.



















