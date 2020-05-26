

















Even the font — Suisse Int'l, a functional and contextually flexible choice—seems simple and accidental.

However, the choice was extremely conscious, and behind its seemingly default nature, the font turns out to suit our task perfectly: it is a modernisation of Helvetica, perfectly adapted for use in interfaces. The first countries where the project will be launched are the United States and China, so we duplicated all of the Latin characters in Mandarin. An approach that came from the need to be bilingual gives it a trendy character and makes the style both more interesting and recognisable.

















