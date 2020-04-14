Three Easy Steps to Recover from Chronic Pain

We had the pleasure to team up with Australian physician and author Dave Coen and to work along his team on this mixed-media film for his second book “Permission To Move”, which takes a whole new perspective on how to treat chronic pain.





Needless to say that this was a dream project. We are known for being restless minds and working with such a vast range of techniques and styles was definitely a creative boost. We loved having so much freedom and the chance to carefully select which way to go to best communicate each of the concepts through the film.



