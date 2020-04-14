Permission To Move
Three Easy Steps to Recover from Chronic Pain
We had the pleasure to team up with Australian physician and author Dave Coen and to work along his team on this mixed-media film for his second book “Permission To Move”, which takes a whole new perspective on how to treat chronic pain.
Needless to say that this was a dream project. We are known for being restless minds and working with such a vast range of techniques and styles was definitely a creative boost. We loved having so much freedom and the chance to carefully select which way to go to best communicate each of the concepts through the film.
Such a fun project to work on, and doing it along a group of crazy talented friends just made it better
Credits:
Directed & Produced by Niceshit
Creative Direction: Carmen Angelillo, Guido Lambertini & Rodier Kidmann
EP: Agusta Timotea
Music & Sound Design: Aimar Molero
Art Direction: Carmen Angelillo & Rodier Kidmann
Animation Direction: Guido Lambertini
Design & Illustration: Fede Kanno, Cesar Pelizer, Juan Molinet, Martín Salfity, Carmen Angelillo & Rodier Kidmann
Animation & Clean Up: Erik Righetti, Leo Campasso, Sebastian Baptista, Margarita Rojas, Martin Salfity, Cesar Pelizer, Carmen Angelillo, Guido Lambertini & Rodier Kidmann
Puppets & Set Construction: Gacy Sarubbi
DOP: Agus Verrastro & Pablo Alfieri
Camera: Agus Verrastro & Pablo Alfieri
BTS Photography: Agusta Timotea
Camera Assistant & BTS Edit: Bruno Cosoli
Compositing & Color Correction: Matías Mastrogiano & Agus Verrastro
Storyboard: Carmen Angelillo, Guido Lambertini & Rodier Kidmann
Special thanks to Ingi Guðjónsson & Hamill Industries