Three Easy Steps to Recover from Chronic Pain
Niceshit Studio
Permission To Move
Three Easy Steps to Recover from Chronic Pain
We had the pleasure to team up with Australian physician and author Dave Coen and to work along his team on this mixed-media film for his second book “Permission To Move”, which takes a whole new perspective on how to treat chronic pain.

Needless to say that this was a dream project. We are known for being restless minds and working with such a vast range of techniques and styles was definitely a creative boost. We loved having so much freedom and the chance to carefully select which way to go to best communicate each of the concepts through the film.

Such a fun project to work on, and doing it along a group of crazy talented friends just made it better

-

Credits:

Directed & Produced by Niceshit
Creative Direction: Carmen Angelillo, Guido Lambertini & Rodier Kidmann
EP: Agusta Timotea
Music & Sound Design: Aimar Molero
Art Direction: Carmen Angelillo & Rodier Kidmann
Animation Direction: Guido Lambertini
Design & Illustration: Fede Kanno, Cesar Pelizer, Juan Molinet, Martín Salfity, Carmen Angelillo & Rodier Kidmann
Animation & Clean Up: Erik Righetti, Leo Campasso, Sebastian Baptista, Margarita Rojas, Martin Salfity, Cesar Pelizer, Carmen Angelillo, Guido Lambertini & Rodier Kidmann
Puppets & Set Construction: Gacy Sarubbi
DOP: Agus Verrastro & Pablo Alfieri
Camera: Agus Verrastro & Pablo Alfieri
BTS Photography: Agusta Timotea
Camera Assistant & BTS Edit: Bruno Cosoli
Compositing & Color Correction: Matías Mastrogiano & Agus Verrastro
Storyboard: Carmen Angelillo, Guido Lambertini & Rodier Kidmann

Special thanks to Ingi Guðjónsson & Hamill Industries
Three Easy Steps to Recover from Chronic Pain
162
526
21
Published:
Niceshit Studio

    Owners

    Niceshit Studio Barcelona, Spain

    Credits

    Martin Salfity London, United Kingdom
    César Pelizer London, United Kingdom
    Aimar Molero Music & Sound Design Menorca, Spain
    Fede Kanno Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Juan Molinet Berlin, Germany

    Three Easy Steps to Recover from Chronic Pain

    162
    526
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.