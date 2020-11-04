If we say that Circula struck us only as a young and determined name on the market that won't be the whole picture. The thing that made us the strongest impression was their simple ambition to make people's lives easier by saving them the only irreversible value in the universe - time.
Out of the kick-off meeting that we had with them a few vital conclusions were extracted. Uppermost, we saw their innovative spirit expressed by their product's purpose - the aim to make business expenses easy, quick and non-problematic. Then, we appreciated the idea to twist their tech-driven methods around human-centred design with the intent to make it more eligible and comprehensible. Last but not least, we were inspired by the ease with which they decided to provide progress on a sustainable and creative level.
According to our brand personality exercise, Circula saw themselves as much mass-appeal as rebellious. This choice helped us to set a few possible visual directions as a goal of our joint efforts to translate their strategy into something coherent and steady. The one that suited them best represents their enthusiasm and inventive nature, while energetically communicates the brand's identity.
The concept consists of a clear visual language - a rich pastel colour palette and smooth forms which are opposed to the brief yet substantial messages. The texts are directly referring to the company's primary service, e.g. the saving of an essential resource to the client's benefit.
Along with the improved logo and added graphic elements comes the usage of a new font Sharp Grotesk that adds extra stability to the direction. To complement the effect of Circula' services on people's lives, we came up with a set of custom illustrations which eloquently portray ordinary situations.
Creative Direction — Atanas Teodosiev
Illustration — Sofia Dimitrova
