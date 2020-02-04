Earth // Humanity

Thousands gathered in Times Square the night that Mars Curiosity landed on Mars. The video was broadcast on the big screen while everyone listened to the audio on their phones.
La Jolla, CA
Rural India
Perseid meteor, San Francisco Bay Area
Abandoned Copper Mine, Kennecott, Alaska
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Big Island
Spectators on blankets cover the lawn of Bryant Park in NYC shortly before the start of a movie screening on a summer evening.
Normandy coast, France
San Diego, CA
Akranes, Iceland
California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco
Varanasi, India
Seattle, WA
Snoqualmie Pass, Washington
NYC Subway
Jobson's Cove, Bermuda
Jaipur, India
Point Reyes, CA
Rural Iceland
Napali Coast, Kauai
Sólheimasandur, Iceland
Central Park, NYC
Icy Strait, Alaska
Upper West Side, NYC
Nagano, Japan
Banzai Pipeline, Oahu
Lower East Side, NYC
Ocean Beach, San Francisco
Quarry Bay, Hong Kong
Old Delhi, India
Oahu
Coney Island, NYC
Vik, Iceland
In the middle of the Nevada desert, 10,000 billboard-sized mirrors track the desert sun and focus its rays onto the top of a 640 ft tower filled with molten salt. The salt heats to extreme temperatures, produces steam, and generates electricity day and night for the state of Nevada.