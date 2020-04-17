The
GHOST TOWN
SERIES
The series leads through the military training town Schnöggersburg (GÜZ Gefechtsübungszentrum des Heeres).
Schnöggersburg is located in Colbitz-Letzlinger Heide in the east of Germany, its name is derived from a village and forestry office, formerly located in its place. During WWII the site had already been used as testing grounds for weapons by the German military forces. Since 2012, the largest European training town for urban warfare is being built in the same location, this one of a kind training facility is supposed to be finished in 2021. The city consists of 4 districts and over 500 buildings. The German military as well as the NATO forces will be able to use the facility for their training purposes from the beginning of 2021. For the most part, this gigantic city remains empty and
resembles a huge deserted ghost town.
Embassy
Platz der Union (Union Square)
Place of worship
Prayer room
Entrance to the tunnel system
Sewerage
Old town
Underground station
Railway station
Farmland
Prison
Estate of terraced houses
Building No. 3247
Community Hall
Catholic Church
Church nave
Artificial border river
Village square
Shopping mile
Urban housing estate
Suburban housing estate
Control centre
City wall
Slums
Destroyed building
Old bunkers
