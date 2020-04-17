























The

GHOST TOWN

SERIES

















The series leads through the military training town Schnöggersburg (GÜZ Gefechtsübungszentrum des Heeres).

Schnöggersburg is located in Colbitz-Letzlinger Heide in the east of Germany, its name is derived from a village and forestry office, formerly located in its place. During WWII the site had already been used as testing grounds for weapons by the German military forces. Since 2012, the largest European training town for urban warfare is being built in the same location, this one of a kind training facility is supposed to be finished in 2021. The city consists of 4 districts and over 500 buildings. The German military as well as the NATO forces will be able to use the facility for their training purposes from the beginning of 2021. For the most part, this gigantic city remains empty and

resembles a huge deserted ghost town.
























