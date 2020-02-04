Interview with Dr. Faust. Digital Paintings.

The play „Doctor Faust“ ist based on a story about the title character Faust. It portrays Dr. Faust as a scholar whose hubris compel him to sign a deal with Mephistopheles.
Interview with Dr. Faust
The Journalist: Things are being said that aren’t true. What went wrong, Dr. Faust?
Dr. Faust: It is expressed in a way that I would not express it. What do you want me to do? I’m trying my best.
The Journalist: Why did this fail, Dr. Faust?
Dr. Faust: I'm aware of my skills. He listens to me. I cannot do the impossible. Things will get worse before they get better.
Dr. Faust: It’s almost like the fog of war. After the war is over, you can look back. I’m sorry. I gotta get off.