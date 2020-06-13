











Marketing Expédition Montréal

—





Infopresse launches Marketing Expédition Montréal , a program dedicated to French companies wishing to invest in Canadian market. During a week, participants benefit from training sessions led by recognized experts and many meetings and networking to help them settle in Quebec. For the occasion, we have created a graphic platform inspired by the basic design of signage. Directional, animated, static; the shape of the arrow in all sorts of forms allowed us to created a platform with limitless dynamism.





3D Images: Arthur Cloche / Samuel Barker







