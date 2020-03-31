Black Light was an exhibition about the influence that various secret traditions have had on contemporary art from the nineteen-fifties to the present day. It presented around 350 works by artists such as Antoni Tàpies, Agnes Martin, Henri Michaux, Joseph Beuys, Ulla von Brandenburg, William S. Burroughs, Joan Jonas, Jordan Belson, Goshka Macuga, Kenneth Anger, Rudolf Steiner, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Francesco Clemente and Zush.







TwoPoints.Net was commissioned to design the visual identity of the campaign, but instead developed a full scale visual system with custom lettering, patterns and flexible design elements. Among the deliverables were signs, posters, banners, flyers, notebooks, tote bags, tickets and buses.







Design: TwoPoints.Net

Creative Coding: Tim Rodenbröker

Photography: Elio Salichs

Client: CCCB

