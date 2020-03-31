Black Light was an exhibition about the influence that various secret traditions have had on contemporary art from the nineteen-fifties to the present day. It presented around 350 works by artists such as Antoni Tàpies, Agnes Martin, Henri Michaux, Joseph Beuys, Ulla von Brandenburg, William S. Burroughs, Joan Jonas, Jordan Belson, Goshka Macuga, Kenneth Anger, Rudolf Steiner, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Francesco Clemente and Zush.
TwoPoints.Net was commissioned to design the visual identity of the campaign, but instead developed a full scale visual system with custom lettering, patterns and flexible design elements. Among the deliverables were signs, posters, banners, flyers, notebooks, tote bags, tickets and buses.
Design: TwoPoints.Net
Creative Coding: Tim Rodenbröker
Photography: Elio Salichs
Client: CCCB
An online campaign has not been part of the original brief, but then we had this idea to develop an online tool with Tim Rodenbröker. (You can see the unfinished version below.) Users could use the tool to design their own graphics. Uploading them to their social media profiles with our hashtag (#blacklight or #llumnegra) qualified them for the competition to win one of the tote bags. Like this we were able to spread the news about the exhibition among the art interested community in Barcelona and beyond.
Motion design has not been part of the original brief neither. Thanks a lot to Tim for coding this tool to design animations for the screens in the museum.
The possibilities of such a simple visual system are sheer endless. What about a projected, augmented or physical display for graphics and typography for example?