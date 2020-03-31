Cinema in Trondheim - Monthly programme design set
Cinemateket Trondheim is an arthouse cinema, representing a tradition of 25 years. They have a sophisticated, open-minded audience who love good independent cinema. They needed a poster range design for their monthly program which runs throughout the year. The client was very open to our interpretation and illustrative approach to the poster series. 

We created a set of bizarre and wonderful illustrations for each poster. The posters are designed to be connected with cinema and program but not in a typical way. The series style pushes the boundaries - featuring the idea of falling into a hole, signifying the immersive experience of cinema and traveling through time and space, always maintaining eye-catching and engaging colors and shapes. The different fonts are characterful and complementary to the illustrations. The posters were designed for print, and also for online and cinema-screen use, where the illustrations would be animated.

Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and poster
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and poster
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and drawing
Image may contain: poster, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, hat and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and poster
Image may contain: cartoon and poster
Image may contain: poster, cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: poster
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and poster
