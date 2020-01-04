



Lakanna is a carpentry workshop in Mexico City that implements Japanese manufacturing concepts, based on the assembly of furniture with modular pieces, which do not require nails or screws to hold up.





The graphic solution seeks to communicate the same principle of modularity through the concept of “Modulor” a system for measuring the human scale created by Le Corbusier from the golden ratio. With that we designed a grid system of spaces that allow playing with the editorial. The identity also refers to the brutalist architecture in the logo and graphic elements, through the contrast between geometric shapes and curves, giving a colossal and oversized effect.





Lakanna, building modular solutions.

Art Direction: Futura

Photography: Futura





More info: press@byfutura.com



