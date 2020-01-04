Lakanna
Futura .
Image may contain: screenshot and crossword puzzle
Image may contain: chair, wooden and wall
Image may contain: handwriting, indoor and letter
Image may contain: furniture
Image may contain: indoor, box and container
Image may contain: screenshot and post-it note
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: handbag, person and luggage and bags
Image may contain: coffee table, desk and stool
Image may contain: box, floor and cardboard
Image may contain: floor, indoor and furniture

Lakanna is a carpentry workshop in Mexico City that implements Japanese manufacturing concepts, based on the assembly of furniture with modular pieces, which do not require nails or screws to hold up.

The graphic solution seeks to communicate the same principle of modularity through the concept of “Modulor” a system for measuring the human scale created by Le Corbusier from the golden ratio. With that we designed a grid system of spaces that allow playing with the editorial. The identity also refers to the brutalist architecture in the logo and graphic elements, through the contrast between geometric shapes and curves, giving a colossal and oversized effect.

Lakanna, building modular solutions.
_

Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com

Lakanna
608
2,067
31
Published:
Futura .

    Owners

    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    Lakanna

    608
    2,067
    31
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.