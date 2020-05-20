POSTERS
Bryndon Díaz
POSTERS
- Character design inspired by feelings, music and risograph texture -

Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: child art, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: child art, cartoon and art
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and illustration
Image may contain: handwriting, typography and drawing
Bryndon Díaz

    Bryndon Díaz Guatemala City, Guatemala

    Characters design inspired by feelings, music and rirograph texture.
