Tools
Wacom Intuos
Wacom Tablet
Tools
POSTERS
Bryndon Díaz
Behance.net
5/20/2020
Character Design
5/10/2020
- Character design inspired by feelings, music and risograph texture -
March 29th 2020
Bryndon Díaz
Guatemala City, Guatemala
Characters design inspired by feelings, music and rirograph texture.
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Wacom Intuos
Wacom Tablet
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Drawing
,
brush
characterdesing
experimental
Guatemala
poster
print
risograph
textures
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
