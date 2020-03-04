FLEE 002 – Tarantismo









FLEE is a cultural platform dedicated to the documentation and enhancement of hybrid cultures, meaning Alan Marzo, Olivier Duport and Carl Åhnebrink operate as a record label, publishing house and exhibition organisers.





We were invited to design their second issue, an investigation on Tarantismo – one of the most intriguing ceremonies in south Italy. TARANTISMO: Odyssey of an Italian ritual pays tribute to Pizzica, an antique music used to heal people suffering from a mysterious disease involving frenetic rhythms and maniac dancing. This release contemplated a Book with an in depth research regarding the cultural phenomena of Tarantismo, plus a Vinyl record including both original and reworked tracks.





Working closely with FLEE's editorial team, we've started by designing the double LP, where the spider was an obvious graphic element to use in order to create a strong and recognisable cover. We've paired it with a simple monospace typographic back and a huge landscape inside image, where we've used a beautiful photograph by Chiara Samugheo featuring three woman laying after a ritual inside a chapel in the 50's, aiming to generate a narrative between cause (spider) and consequence (the poisoned women).















