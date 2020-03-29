PERSPE XVI

The title of this series, Perspe, originated from a fragment of the German word “Perspektive” (perspective):

a programmatic statement alluding to the composition work,

which is based on a simulation that fully exploits the opportunities offered by digital technology.

The artist traces an unnatural perspective, i.e. a perspective that is “ideated”,

invented, that acts and creates “different” places by mirroring the image,

thus reaching perfect symmetry often disrupted by a discordant element.









Italy / China / California / Japan



