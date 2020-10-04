David Hockney. Woldgate Woods, Winter, 2010
Artem Strizhkov
DAVID HOCKNEY. WOLDGATE WOODS, WINTER, 2010

Graphics and applications for a special screening of David Hockney’s video work plus parallel program that was a part of the installation that took place at New Holland Island in St. Petersburg.

The video work Woldgate Woods, Winter, 2010 demonstrates the artist's fascination with modern media and technology. The snow-covered forest in East Yorkshire, where the artist spent his childhood, was filmed using nine cameras to achieve what the author calls a Cubist film. The resulting digital video is presented on nine screens, allowing the viewer to simultaneously observe the changing parts in one visual space.

You see every tree individually approaching, and then they gracefully exit stage right and stage left, swirling away, — as Hockney describes it. Using nine cameras overcomes quite a few of the differences between how a human eye sees and how a camera sees.
The main promotional poster and posters for the events of the parallel program:
David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts (Movie)
Hockney (Movie)
The Last ‘Retinal’ Artist (Lecture by Irina Kulik)
Image may contain: handwriting, menu and blackboard
A series of nine flyers, each one depicts one of the 9 screens of the video installation.
It looks like a puzzle game.
​​​​​​​Curator of the installation: Aleksey Rousanov
Architecture: Ludi Architects
Design: Artem Strizhkov
Photos: Alexey Bogolepov, Igor Simkin and Katya Nikitina
David Hockney. Woldgate Woods, Winter, 2010
73
385
7
Published:
Artem Strizhkov

    Owners

    Artem Strizhkov Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

    David Hockney. Woldgate Woods, Winter, 2010

    Graphics and applications for a special screening of David Hockney’s video work plus parallel program that was a part of the installation that to Read More
    73
    385
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.