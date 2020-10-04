DAVID HOCKNEY. WOLDGATE WOODS, WINTER, 2010





Graphics and applications for a special screening of David Hockney’s video work plus parallel program that was a part of the installation that took place at New Holland Island in St. Petersburg.





The video work Woldgate Woods, Winter, 2010 demonstrates the artist's fascination with modern media and technology. The snow-covered forest in East Yorkshire, where the artist spent his childhood, was filmed using nine cameras to achieve what the author calls a Cubist film. The resulting digital video is presented on nine screens, allowing the viewer to simultaneously observe the changing parts in one visual space.





You see every tree individually approaching, and then they gracefully exit stage right and stage left, swirling away, — as Hockney describes it. Using nine cameras overcomes quite a few of the differences between how a human eye sees and how a camera sees.