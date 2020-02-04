Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Egypt: Egyptian Mythology
Meel Tamphanon
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and book
Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Egypt
"Egyptian Mythology for Kids"


Author : Morgan E. Moroney
Illustrator : Meel Tamphanon
Publisher : Rockridge Press (February 25, 2020)

" Thanks for Callisto Media all the crews, Claudia Conti, Illozoo "



" Purchase Here "

Image may contain: cartoon, poster and bird
20 illustration of Egyptian Gods and Goddesses 

About the book ; 
From the rising of the morning sun to the summer flooding of the Nile River, the ancient Egyptians believed powerful gods and goddesses ruled over every aspect of their daily lives. This Egyptian mythology guide takes you on a trip through the sands of time to explore the world of pharaohs and sphinxes―ancient Egypt!

Featuring illustrated myths of incredible Egyptian gods and goddesses, these stories describe the magic each deity performed along the Nile. You’ll also learn about how Egyptian mythology was a key part of ancient Egyptian culture, like pyramid building, the mummification process, and even the worshiping of cats.
​​​​​​​
read and watch more in the book,

Thanks for watching
Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Egypt: Egyptian Mythology
112
461
2
Published:
Meel Tamphanon

    Owners

    Meel Tamphanon Phuket Town, Thailand

    Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Egypt: Egyptian Mythology

    Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Egypt: Egyptian Mythology for Kids Author : Morgan E. Moroney
    112
    461
    2
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.