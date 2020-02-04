Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Egypt: Egyptian Mythology

20 illustration of Egyptian Gods and Goddesses
About the book ;
From the rising of the morning sun to the summer flooding of the Nile River, the ancient Egyptians believed powerful gods and goddesses ruled over every aspect of their daily lives. This Egyptian mythology guide takes you on a trip through the sands of time to explore the world of pharaohs and sphinxes―ancient Egypt!
Featuring illustrated myths of incredible Egyptian gods and goddesses, these stories describe the magic each deity performed along the Nile. You’ll also learn about how Egyptian mythology was a key part of ancient Egyptian culture, like pyramid building, the mummification process, and even the worshiping of cats.
read and watch more in the book,
Thanks for watching