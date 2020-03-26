The Warsaw Ghetto Museum is a soon-to-be-opened museum exhibiting the history of Warsaw Jews during World War II. Its opening is scheduled for 2023, on the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising. The institution's officials announced an international competition for visual identity of the Museum. We are its finalists.



We based the concept on the idea of tearing, as nearly a third of Warsaw residents were separated from the rest and imprisoned in the Ghetto. To emphasize the dramatic nature of these events, we split the capital's name in the logo into two. At the same time, in communication, we emphasized bringing visitors closer to the individual profiles of Ghetto prisoners.

