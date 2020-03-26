Warsaw Ghetto Museum
How to influence the perception of the largest ghetto in occupied Europe.
How to influence the perception of the largest ghetto in occupied Europe.
The Warsaw Ghetto Museum is a soon-to-be-opened museum exhibiting the history of Warsaw Jews during World War II. Its opening is scheduled for 2023, on the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising. The institution's officials announced an international competition for visual identity of the Museum. We are its finalists.
We based the concept on the idea of tearing, as nearly a third of Warsaw residents were separated from the rest and imprisoned in the Ghetto. To emphasize the dramatic nature of these events, we split the capital's name in the logo into two. At the same time, in communication, we emphasized bringing visitors closer to the individual profiles of Ghetto prisoners.
To strengthen the empathy of visitors, we moved away from talking about the minority and focused on emphasizing that Jews are Varsovians. It was the differentiation and objectification that was one of the sources of the Ghetto tragedy. To better understand it, it is necessary to tear down the mental wall between Jews and the rest of society.
Emphasizing the splitting brings you closer; opposes cruelty, regardless of cultural differences.
The tearing is visible in all materials
- posters, bags, leaflets, documents, business cards and more. This method, in an exceptionally aesthetic and thematically coherent way, guarantees transparency even with a large amount of content.
"Tales of the torn city" uses the power of personalization and storytelling as the slogan of a campaign promoting the Museum.
One of the Museum's purposes is to familiarize visitors with the personal dramas of the ghetto victims.
Their number - over 400,000 individual tragedies - thus create a broad picture of the experiences of the entire city. As a result, the tearing is supposed to connect people and break down the cultural wall between Jews and the rest of the citizens.