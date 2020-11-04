"GLODOK" Ma Ju Ma Pan









For over the years, Glodok has become the face of Chinese diaspora in Jakarta. From traditional medicine to everyday goods, the local community live from its trade-based activity. While trying to adapt with its surroundings, they still hold some of their belief on Chinese superstitions, such as lucky numbers and positive words for their store.





When Chinese names were banned from store signage, the common Indonesian names used here tend to sounds motivating, such as "Kemenangan", "Hidup", "Sinar", or "Terang". This kind of words could also be found on alley names in Glodok.





Inspired by the typical graphic styles of Chinese stores in Glodok, we try to incorporate the history, passion and culture of Glodok's local community to this collaboration work with Footurama for the 'City Pack Series'.








