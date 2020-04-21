







Stichting Lezen en Schrijven



Reading and Writing Foundation







One in five European adults have difficulties reading and writing. They face obstacles in their attempts to participate in modern society and often feel excluded. This is unacceptable, morally and economically. In response to this, Her Royal Highness Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands founded Stichting Lezen en Schrijven (Reading and Writing Foundation) in 2004. Its mission is to prevent and reduce literacy difficulties in the Netherlands and in Europe.





Stichting Lezen en Schrijven asked us to revitalize their existing brand identity, with the key task of increasing accessibility and recognizability for a wide audience. This was a challenge for us to question accessibility during each step of the process, but it played a role in everything, from colour to typography.





An illustration style became the basis for the concept, constructed in a simple and iconic style using geometric shapes and flat colours. With the idea that the illustration should always describe the message. Making sure even those who cannot read will understand. This is where we found the idea for the logo, with the iconic eye and pencil symbolizing ‘reading and writing’.





Colour was also very important, in order to further increase recognizability and accessibility we defined a colour palette that would appeal to everyone, the ‘Warm rose’ was added to give a human and approachable feeling. ‘Warm rose’ comes in five skin tones for use when illustrating people to ensure a diverse audience is always represented.







