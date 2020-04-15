







Tournée Québec Cinéma

—





For the past 16 years, the Tournée Québec Cinéma tour has propelled Quebec cinema from coast to coast, making it the most important activity for the recognition of our cinematic art across Canada. Several artists join the adventure, creating privileged meetings between them and the french speakers/french lovers passionate about our cinema. Based on the existing Quebec Cinema branding, the 2019 campaign stands out by using purple dots on the map as a graphic tool, representing the canadian cities where the tour stops. These locations are also highlighted with impactful typography in a poster series.











