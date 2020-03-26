The Spanish Farmland Series
Tom Hegen
T H E 
SPANISH FARMLAND
S E R I E S​ ​​​​



Due to permanent dry climatic conditions, a unique form of agriculture has developed in central Spain over the last centuries. In the area between Huesca and Madrid, the art of dry farming is practised. The fields are cultivated during the winter season when rainfall is just sufficient to grow crops. Harvesting takes place just before the summer heat dries out the ground. After the harvest and before rainfall, the soil is roughly ploughed to maximize water absorption. It is then sealed with rollers to reduce evaporation. The fields are also surrounded by stone walls and organized in terraces to minimize erosion. Dry farming is a sustainable method of agriculture, as the farmers use no additional irrigation other than rainfall.

From the air, these fields look like expressionist paintings. The patterns of hills and terraces, the palette of earthy colours transform the area into a patchwork of organic plots, occasionally broken up by roads. Man thus becomes an abstract artist who shapes the earth’s surface.

With the ongoing growing world population and the increasing demand for foods, access to fresh water reserves will become more and more difficult in the coming years. This series deals with the question of how global agriculture will develop in the face of climate change. 
T H E 
SPANISH FARMLAND
S E R I E S​​​​​ 



Fine Art Prints in limited Editions are available.
© 2019 Tom Hegen




WEBSITE    |    INSTAGRAM
The Spanish Farmland Series
195
674
18
Published:
Tom Hegen

    Owners

    Tom Hegen Munich, Germany

    The Spanish Farmland Series

    Due to permanent dry climatic conditions, a unique form of agriculture has developed in central Spain over the last centuries. In the area betwee Read More
    195
    674
    18
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.