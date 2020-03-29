The Type Directors Club
THE TYPE DIRECTORS CLUB
The most successful TDC competition to date

The Type Directors Club is an international design competition that celebrates the World’s Best Typography. The international judging panel consists some of the most revered names in the world of graphic design and typography. Our London studio was honoured to be selected as the design agency tasked with creating a visual language for the 65th annual TDC competition campaign.


