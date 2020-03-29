THE TYPE DIRECTORS CLUB

The most successful TDC competition to date





The Type Directors Club is an international design competition that celebrates the World’s Best Typography. The international judging panel consists some of the most revered names in the world of graphic design and typography. Our London studio was honoured to be selected as the design agency tasked with creating a visual language for the 65th annual TDC competition campaign.





Full case study and results here: https://bond-agency.com/project/the-type-directors-club



