Tero is an on-the-go coffee shop inspired by the distinctive neighborhoods in Mexico City.

Busy cities have busy people, and busy people love starting their day with a great cup of coffee. But if you're busy, you don't have time to be looking around for a coffee shop and even less time to be standing in a line that just won't move. Tero has a coffee shop in every neighborhood in the city so you can get your coffee on your commute to work, your way home or on a Sunday stroll.



