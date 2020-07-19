Eurovision Song Contest 2020 visual identity













— CONCEPT

The challenge we gave ourselves was to rethink what an identity is, beyond visual elements and a logo. We aimed to bring our expertise in data-driven design to create an integrated versatile identity, one that works visually on several mediums. The additional challenge of limited time for creating such a widely applicable identity led us to make bold choices.





To tackle these challenges, we developed a design system based on the ambition to turn data into a meaningful visual story that is flexible and recognizable.





Taking inspiration from the Dutch Eurovision history and previous logos, we created a modern identity that accentuates the optimistic theme of the 2020 contest: ‘Open Up’.





The Eurovision Song Contest is a celebration of sovereign mentalities. Rather than looking at what divides us, we created something that unites.





By using our custom-made software along with historical data, we designed an iconic identity that is an abstract representation of the flags of the countries participating in 2020.





Adding the colors of the flags chronologically in order of the countries’ first Eurovision participation, the vignette vividly brings out the diverse, yet unified essence of the Eurovision Song Contest.















