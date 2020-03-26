Logos identity: figures have spirit
Logos is a computational and mathematical package for modeling physical processes in the aviation and automotive industries, nuclear power, and the rocket and space industry. This is the first digital product presented by Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, the Russian Federal Nuclear Center and the All-Russian Research Institute of Experimental Physics.

The presentation of the first product named Logos Aero-Hydro took place at the end of 2018. During that event, we presented the identity for the entire package as well as for each individual product.

Logos' identity is a modern fresh twist on Russian design, with all its history and well-established principles. It represents a cult-like dry technical design and emotional Russian soul, it is function multiplied by feeling, a geek engineer who found the meaning of life in formulas.

Visual language techniques were borrowed from technical design. The aesthetics of simple layouts, infographics, technical fonts, and procedural design are reflected in the corporate font, iconography, and layout principles. A signature element is a heat map that reflects the idea of a function and brings color and emotion into the dry technical design. It gives us the opportunity to look at the product through the eyes of an engineer, as well as it reflects the objectives of the product that are modeling of physical processes.

Erohnovich Roma, art-direction, design
​​​​​​​Elena Kowalski (Glenjan), type design
Alisa Tukhvatulina, design
Ilya Klimov, 3d, motion graphics, visuals
Maria Ivanova, copywriting

Ivan Nefedkin (radugadesign), creative director
Zarina Isabekova (radugadesign), producer

Typeface used: Formular, Brownfox
Music: rovoq sound, Nikolay Zaslavsky & Sergey Egorov

Created in radugadesign for Rosatom​​​​​​​
