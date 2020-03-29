Hansel & Gretel
for "Grimm's Illuminated Fairy Tales"
Illustrations for the enhanced ebook "Grimm's Illuminated Fairy Tales" from Kindle In Motion. I was one of 8 illustrators to contribute, and my assignment was "Hansel & Gretel". These are my favourite pieces from the story (to see the rest you can get the ebook).
The centerpiece was Gretel's defeat of the Witch, pushing her into the oven as she prepared to cook poor Hansel.
The story is set of course with Hansel & Gretel being abandoned in the woods by their parents, two children at the mercy of the wild.
When they spot the beautiful Gingerbread House, all would seem to be well again...
...but of course it was not.
This Witch character design was made as a style sample for the publisher, and never appeared in the book.
The animations allowed us a little more room to play with story-telling.