Karst Rivers
Kevin Krautgartner
At a remote point near Australias coastline you can find a saline inland lake with a rare ecosystem. The lake has a unique karst system made of coastal limestone, which uses a hydrostatic pressure system to channel water from the Indian Ocean about 20 km underground to bring salt water into the lake basin through sinkholes and vents. The surface of the lake is below sea level and the water in the sinkholes and vents can be several meters deep. The sinkholes are connected by channels to a system of permanent mudflats, lagoons and swamps, which can be up to one meter deep. When water flows through sinkholes, it evaporates and creates a hypersaline environment when it reaches the terminal lagoon. Due to the different environmental conditions, the pond areas can vary considerably in color, size and flora.
Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken from helicopters by using medium format cameras.

Kevin Krautgartner

