The Museum of Modern Art, New York
Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv
When the Museum of Modern Art underwent a major expansion, a clean and straightforward typographic identity was established. The type treatment we recommended created the MoMA house style and has since been extended to the entire communications program of the museum, today branding the museum’s signage, website, advertising, packaging, and retail.

A colorful graphic device was also developed. It features basic geometric forms—the square, the triangle, and the circle—in repeat patterns and has been used in packaging, on products, and on banners both to announce the openings of new exhibitions and to make the entrance more visible from Fifth Avenue.
Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv

    Owners

    Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv New York, NY, USA

