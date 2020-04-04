Nightlife — Cyprien Gaillard
Image may contain: building and handwriting


Cyprien Gaillard

In the winter of 2020, the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (Mac) acquired Cyprien Gaillard’s 3D film Nightlife as part of its collection. The artwork was shot entirely at night over the course of 2 years, using drones and other innovative imaging techniques. When asked to design the exhibition campaign, we decided to play with the graphic tools we developed prior for the MAC collection’s visual identity, but brought in 3D elements that would graphically represent what one might see and feel while visiting this immersive experience.



Image may contain: screenshot and poster
Image may contain: poster and typography
Image may contain: poster
