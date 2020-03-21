Norr
Slava Vovk
Image may contain: indoor and wall



NORR is canned seafood from Sweden, 100% natural product from the north, nothing more and nothing less. The assortment consists of large and small species of marine fish, as well as delicacies, delicious mollusks and crabs.



Image may contain: tin can
Image may contain: internet
Image may contain: cup, coffee and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot and electronics



"NORR" in Swedish means "north", the name sets the atmosphere of minimalism, 
as a guide for the design of the entire packaging line.



Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor, screenshot and electronics
Image may contain: ball
Image may contain: box and indoor



The design and materials of the outer and inner packaging interact in contrasts. Bright outside, like a variety of marine fauna, and white inside, like frosty northern nature.



Image may contain: home appliance, cup and kitchen appliance
Norr
282
1,400
13
Published:
Slava Vovk

    Owners

    Slava Vovk Moscow, Russian Federation

    Norr

    NORR is canned seafood from Sweden, 100% natural product from the north, nothing more and nothing less. The assortment consists of large and smal Read More
    282
    1,400
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.