NORR is canned seafood from Sweden, 100% natural product from the north, nothing more and nothing less. The assortment consists of large and small species of marine fish, as well as delicacies, delicious mollusks and crabs.
"NORR" in Swedish means "north", the name sets the atmosphere of minimalism,
as a guide for the design of the entire packaging line.
The design and materials of the outer and inner packaging interact in contrasts. Bright outside, like a variety of marine fauna, and white inside, like frosty northern nature.