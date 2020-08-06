Telly – visual identity

Telly
Client: Telly
Art director: Aleš Najbrt
Designer: Marek Pistora
Cooperation: Michal Nanoru (name), Michael Dolejš (digital design), Jonatán Kuna (3D graphics), Zdeněk Trinkewitz (postproduction), Adam Morong (pictograms)
Font: Neue Haas Grotesk
Type: Application, Interior, Name, Packaging, Poster, Product, Web, Brand
Internet and satellite television and internet provider DIGI TV, operating on the Czech market since 2006, expands its primarily sports focus and turns into Telly. We came up with the friendly name and sharpened its look a little with a simple diagonal. First, we cut the Y in the logo and then in a visual style we added an easily applicable "wipe", an unmistakable film and video editing technique. The color scheme begins with the blue of the glowing screen and continues with the complementary RGB spectrum in shifted shades. The logo, as well as the additional typeface Neue Haas Grotesk Display, to which its morphology remotely refers, in their modernity and readability easily withstand a wide range of uses and the tooth of time.