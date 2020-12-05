Rakfice - ラクフィス

Below are the four metaphors finally decided for the Rakfice brand symbol.





#The bow of a high-speed ship (Rakfice):

The high-speed ship (Rakfice) proceeds to the destination (business success, goal) with the dream that the start-up company wants to achieve.





#2. waves:

The wave (wave drag: cumbersome tasks for companies) that is created at the bow of the ship as the ship moves forward (as the start-up company operates).

This will disperse the management resources of startups and hinder their growth.

The high-speed ship (Rakfice, which eliminates cumbersome back-office tasks) that chugs through the waves and goes strong, helps startups reach their destination (business success, goal).





#3. fins/rudder:

Underwater fins and rudders play an important role in guiding the ship on a secure route to its destination while stabilizing the hull.

From here, Rakfice means that it is always behind the scenes assisting startups to make speedy progress towards their destination (business success, goals) with peace of mind.





#4. arrow to the right: