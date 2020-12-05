Rakfice - ラクフィス
Rakfice, newly released by PERSOL INNOVATION CO., LTD. is an innovative cloud management package that allows you to outsource all the cumbersome back-office operations (human resources, labor, financial accounting, management systems, rules, general affairs, intellectual property, and legal affairs) of corporate operations.
The service will help startups achieve a more productive environment where they can focus on their core business and make quicker decisions.
PERSOL INNOVATION CO., LTD. that runs Rakfice, is a group company of PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD., which provides services to solve social problems related to people and organizations in Japan and overseas. It is responsible for creating new businesses and promoting open innovation.
Starting in 2019, enhanced Inc. provided Rakfice logo construction, logo guideline development, UI/UX design for website and product, and design and art direction for various sales tools.
--
パーソルイノベーション株式会社により新しくリリースされたラクフィスは、企業運営に関わる煩雑なバックオフィス業務（人事労務 / 財務経理 / 管理システム / 規程 / 総務 / 知財法務）をまるごとアウトソーシングできる革新的なクラウド経営パッケージである。
このサービスは、スタートアップ企業のコア業務に集中できる生産性の高い環境の実現、ならびに、素早い意思決定を支援する。
ラクフィスを運営するパーソルイノベーション株式会社は、国内外にて人と組織に関する社会課題解決のためのサービス展開を行うパーソルホールディングス株式会社のグループ会社であり、新規事業の創造やオープンイノベーションの推進等を担っている。
enhanced Inc.は、2019年よりラクフィスのロゴ構築、ロゴガイドライン策定、WEBやプロダクトのUI/UXデザインおよび各種セールスツールのデザイン・アートディレクション等を行なった。
Challenge
We started with building the logo for this new service. However, the service name had not been finalized at this point, so several logo plans were created based on the two potential names.
At the same time, we worked with the client to create several tools for initial sales.
--
まず私たちは、この新しいサービスのためのロゴ構築に取り掛かった。ただし、この時点ではサービス名称が確定していなかったため、2つの名称候補に基づいていくつかのロゴプランを作成した。
また、同時にクライアントとともに初期セールスのためのいくつかのツールの制作も行った。
Solution
Below are the four metaphors finally decided for the Rakfice brand symbol.
#The bow of a high-speed ship (Rakfice):
The high-speed ship (Rakfice) proceeds to the destination (business success, goal) with the dream that the start-up company wants to achieve.
#2. waves:
The wave (wave drag: cumbersome tasks for companies) that is created at the bow of the ship as the ship moves forward (as the start-up company operates).
This will disperse the management resources of startups and hinder their growth.
The high-speed ship (Rakfice, which eliminates cumbersome back-office tasks) that chugs through the waves and goes strong, helps startups reach their destination (business success, goal).
#3. fins/rudder:
Underwater fins and rudders play an important role in guiding the ship on a secure route to its destination while stabilizing the hull.
From here, Rakfice means that it is always behind the scenes assisting startups to make speedy progress towards their destination (business success, goals) with peace of mind.
#4. arrow to the right:
The arrow points to the future destination (business success, goal) of the start-up company.
--
最終的に決定したラクフィスのブランドシンボルのメタファーは以下の4つである。
#1. 高速船の舳先:
スタートアップ企業の叶えたい夢とともに、目的地（事業の成功、ゴール）へと進む高速船（ラクフィス）。
#2. 波:
船が進むことで（スタートアップ企業の運営に伴い）船の舳先に生まれる波（造波抵抗=煩雑な業務）。これは、スタートアップ企業の経営リソースを分散させ成長の阻害に繋がる。
波をかき分けて力強く進む高速船（煩雑なバックオフィス業務を解消するラクフィス）は、スタートアップ企業が目的地（事業成功、ゴール）に到着することを補助する。
#3. フィン/ラダー:
水面下のフィンやラダーは、船体を安定させながら目的地への安心な航路に船を導く重要な役割を担う。
ここから転じて、ラクフィスは、スタートアップ企業が安心して目的地（事業成功、ゴール）へとスピーディに邁進するために、常に裏方として補助していることを意味する。
#4. 右に進む矢印:
矢印は、スタートアップ企業の未来の目的地（事業成功、ゴール）を指し示す。
Color
Based on the metaphors of the brand's symbol, we created a color palette based on a light blue color reminiscent of the sea for the Rakfice logo.
--
ラクフィスのロゴカラーは、ブランドシンボルのメタファーに基づき海を想起させる水色を中心としたカラーパレットを作成した。
Result
In May 2020, Rakfice service has officially launched. Rakfice has been steadily gaining users of its services.
--
ラクフィスは2020年5月に正式にサービスローンチ。サービス利用顧客を順調に獲得し続けている。
Client: PERSOL INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Logo concept & design, Logo guidelines, UI(WEB/Product), A4 Leaflet, Slide for sales, Slide template, Art direction, and more: Hiromi Maeo (enhanced Inc.)
2019~2020 Tokyo, Japan