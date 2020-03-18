Drawings 2019/20 - NOCTURNES (Part 1)
Stefan Zsaitsits
NOCTURNES
PART 1
2019 - 2020  |   Drawings

NOCTURNE N0. 4  .  Graphite on cardboard  .  80 x 60 cm
NOCTURNE N0. 5  .  Graphite on cardboard  .  80 x 60 cm
NOCTURNE N0. 6  .  Graphite on cardboard  .  70 x 50 cm
NOCTURNE N0. 7  .  Graphite on cardboard  .  80 x 60 cm
NOCTURNE N0. 8  .  Graphite on cardboard  .  80 x 60 cm



For more information, books or limited editions - please visit:

