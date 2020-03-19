IKFF – Impact Report
100 years of feminist peacemaking
Design of impact report for IKFF (Women's International League for Peace & Freedom in Sweden) that highlights their work between 1919–2019 and the impact it has had globally.
Women's International League for Peace & Freedom is an international peace organization that operates on all continents. They bring together women from all over the world in work for peace through non-violent methods and promote political, economic and social justice for all.