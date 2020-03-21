AIGA Eye On Design Website 2.0

AIGA's blog, Eye on Design, focuses on sharing the quirks, details, and visual beauty of great design, from vintage to contemporary. The platform juxtaposes emerging studios with industry legends; if designers can find inspiration from both traveling photo booth branding and Saul Bass quotes, AIGA reckons, there’s no reason they can’t live on the same web platform. Inspired by Paul Rand’s 1968 riff on the AIGA logo, the blinking eye in the website’s header is forward-focused, and a nod to its past.





In 2014, we created Eye on Design's first version, donning primary shapes of circles, rectangles, and triangles, but in 2017, we gave the website a second review, building a new platform with many modules that could handle the various versions of content that EoD was putting out on the daily.



