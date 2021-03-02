Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Delvaux - So Cool Bag
T A V O .
Delvaux is a Belgian brand specialized in the creation of luxury bags.

With an exquisite care for the manufacture of their bags in an artisanal way, we were commissioned to create a film that captures the quality of the materials and the representation of the design art of their latest creation "So Cool"



Film "So Cool" by Delvaux



StyleFrames



Key Visuals & Assets













Process Reel




Credits
​​​​​​​
Direction & production : TA\VO Studio
Designer & animation : Tavo Ponce, Juan Linera
3D Modeling : Luis de la Barrera​​​​​​​
Sound Design & Music : Smider
Process reel music:  Nuva Sound
Client : Delvaux


    T A V O . Madrid, Spain

