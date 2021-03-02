Delvaux - So Cool Bag

Delvaux is a Belgian brand specialized in the creation of luxury bags.
With an exquisite care for the manufacture of their bags in an artisanal way, we were commissioned to create a film that captures the quality of the materials and the representation of the design art of their latest creation "So Cool"
Film "So Cool" by Delvaux
StyleFrames
Key Visuals & Assets
Process Reel
Credits
Direction & production : TA\VO Studio
Designer & animation : Tavo Ponce, Juan Linera
3D Modeling : Luis de la Barrera
Sound Design & Music : Smider
Process reel music: Nuva Sound
Client : Delvaux