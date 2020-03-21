Medieval Illustrations
Peter Diamond
Ancient & Medieval themes are probably my favourite area to work in, encompassing as they do such a broad and deep pool of historical, literary and cultural material. Pop Culture is the order of the day right now, and for me there's nothing like Ancient Pop Culture.
1. Arthurian Themes

The network stories about and related to Arthur, particularly the older Welsh canon, are a current fixation of mine. Below the well-known courtly world of Knights and Ladies, there's an older and decidedly weirder canon that's only rarely been illustrated.
'Arthur & The Black Toad'
Mixed media and digtial, 2020
'Sir Gawain & The Green Knight'
Mixed media and digital, 2019
'Arthur in the Hall of Ysbaddaden Penkawr'
Mixed media, 2017/2018
'Arthur & Cath Palug'
Ink and graphite, 2018
'Parsifal'
Mixed media and digital, 2018
2. The Mabinogi

The medieval Welsh collection of fantastical epic stories is an enduring fascination for me, and it draws from a well of Welsh story much older than itself. These are a few images drawn from the First Branch of the Mabinogi.
'Procession Of The Blessed Head'
Mixed media and digital, 2019/2020
'The First Branch: Pwyll'
Mixed media and digital, 2018
'The First Branch: Rhiannon'
Mixed media and digital, 2018
'The First Branch'
Mixed media and digital, 2018
3. Miscellaneous Medieval Pieces

Art for personal and commercial purposes with medieval themes.
'Scribe'
Acrylic, 2018
'Saints of the Market'
Mixed media and digital, 2019
for The Globe and Mail Report On Business
'Synthesis'
Mixed media and digital, 2018
for Atlassian
'Traces'
Ink and graphite, 2018
for Black Dragon Press
'Die Nibelungen: Siegfried'
Mixed media and digital, 2018
for Black Dragon Press
'Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild'
Mixed media and digital, 2018
for Black Dragon Press
