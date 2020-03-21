Medieval Illustrations

Ancient & Medieval themes are probably my favourite area to work in, encompassing as they do such a broad and deep pool of historical, literary and cultural material. Pop Culture is the order of the day right now, and for me there's nothing like Ancient Pop Culture.
1. Arthurian Themes
The network stories about and related to Arthur, particularly the older Welsh canon, are a current fixation of mine. Below the well-known courtly world of Knights and Ladies, there's an older and decidedly weirder canon that's only rarely been illustrated.
2. The Mabinogi
The medieval Welsh collection of fantastical epic stories is an enduring fascination for me, and it draws from a well of Welsh story much older than itself. These are a few images drawn from the First Branch of the Mabinogi.
3. Miscellaneous Medieval Pieces
Art for personal and commercial purposes with medieval themes.