AVANTI - ESTÚDIO ÍCONE

Leisure, sports, dream trips, the elder years are without a doubt the best time to put all plans in practice. But to be fun it sure can't lack security, right?
That's why Avanti travel insurance company gave us a mission: to give life to a nice and super excited elder couple. The results were a lot of concepts, 3D illustrations and an animation that we loved to produce.
Client: AvantiAgency: Founded UK
Sound: Wave Studios
Production company: Estúdio Ícone
Creative Director: Paulo Botelho
Producers: Marcio Botelho and Ana Bandarra
Character concepts: Renan Motta Lima, Thamires Paredes and Diego Barcellos
Modelling: Matheus Sant'anna, Henrique Tomé, Ozeias Albert e Salvio Silva
LookDev: Matheus Sant'anna, Henrique Tomé
Post production: Paulo Botelho
Making Of: Henrique Souza and Thiago Marques
Producer: Gabriel Vedana
Concept and Story Board: Renan Motta Lima
Animatic: Pedro Henrique, Felipe Galvão e Mateus Salviano
Layout: Pé Grande (Marcelo Barth)
Animation: Fábio Pugliese, Rogério Britto, Leonidas Maciel, Conrado Testa,
Marcelo Barth, Fernanda Silveira
Generalist artists: Marcelo Barth, Pedro Henrique, Mateus Salviano,
Fernanda Silveira, Everaldo Cavalcante
Matte Painting: Renan Motta Lima and Pedro Henrique
Look/Dev: Pedro Henrique Placido, Felipe Eckhardt
Comp: Mateus Salviano
Thank you for watching!
For more of our work and information about what we do, you can
visit our website at www.estudioicone.com
Please feel free to follow us on Facebook as well
