AVANTI - ESTÚDIO ÍCONE
Multiple Owners
Leisure, sports, dream trips, the elder years are without a doubt the best time to put all plans in practice. But to be fun it sure can't lack security, right?
That's why Avanti travel insurance company gave us a mission: to give life to a nice and super excited elder couple. The results were a lot of concepts, 3D illustrations and an animation that we loved to produce.


Client: AvantiAgency: Founded UK
Sound: Wave Studios  

Production company: Estúdio Ícone
Creative Director: Paulo Botelho
Producers: Marcio Botelho and Ana Bandarra
Character concepts: Renan Motta Lima, Thamires Paredes and Diego Barcellos
Modelling: Matheus Sant'anna, Henrique Tomé, Ozeias Albert e Salvio Silva
LookDev: Matheus Sant'anna, Henrique Tomé
Post production: Paulo Botelho
Making Of: Henrique Souza and Thiago Marques

Animation: 
Co production: Estúdio Ícone and Estúdio Pé Grande
Animation directors: Paulo Botelho, Gabriel Vedana and Felipe Galvão
Producer: Gabriel Vedana
Concept and Story Board: Renan Motta Lima
Animatic: Pedro Henrique, Felipe Galvão e Mateus Salviano
Layout: Pé Grande (Marcelo Barth)
Animation: Fábio Pugliese, Rogério Britto, Leonidas Maciel, Conrado Testa,
Marcelo Barth, Fernanda Silveira
Modelling: Estúdio Ícone and Pé Grande
Generalist artists: Marcelo Barth, Pedro Henrique, Mateus Salviano,
Fernanda Silveira, Everaldo Cavalcante
Matte Painting: Renan Motta Lima and Pedro Henrique
Look/Dev: Pedro Henrique Placido, Felipe Eckhardt
Comp: Mateus Salviano


