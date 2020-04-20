



In this ever-changing world where many are lead by the crowd, rebels are needed. Winners and exceptionals that will make a difference in a surprising way. Individuals that take the chance to be themselves and stand out. These Dutch Rebels are inspired by the colors and the vibrancy of the Netherlands during springtime, and highlight a creative focus of looking at things in a slightly different viewpoint.





In these series, the simplicity of nature purposefully focused on the individual flower, the ‘Rebel’. With each of them being unique characters, they are the ones that stand-alone and the ones that possess a strong desire to be different.



