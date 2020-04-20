D U T C H R E B E L S
'Be different and excited to stand out, only then change will be made.'
In this ever-changing world where many are lead by the crowd, rebels are needed. Winners and exceptionals that will make a difference in a surprising way. Individuals that take the chance to be themselves and stand out. These Dutch Rebels are inspired by the colors and the vibrancy of the Netherlands during springtime, and highlight a creative focus of looking at things in a slightly different viewpoint.
In these series, the simplicity of nature purposefully focused on the individual flower, the ‘Rebel’. With each of them being unique characters, they are the ones that stand-alone and the ones that possess a strong desire to be different.
The images were taken in the many flowerfields you will find in The Netherlands during springtime, when the tulips are in full bloom.
Make sure to check out my Flower Power series too, where I aim to capture the earths different elements as they stand alone in their natural surroundings, using moments of zero gravity.
