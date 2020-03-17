HOPE /Pause Originals
Multiple Owners
Pause Originals — HOPE by SeenVision
After a hundred-year recovery plan, the earth has returned to its former vitality in all respects. Man-made machines take care of the earth in an orderly manner. High-intelligence AI flies over the sky and scans every life passing through the forest streams. At this time, human beings have been frozen for thousands of years in the hibernation equipment in space, and the AI equipment in the space station is being maintained in an orderly manner, providing human with the nutrient liquid needed in daily life. Implant daily information into sleeping humans to keep the brain active. In this way, under the protection of AI, human beings wait quietly for the recovery of the earth.
Image may contain: building, window and house
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and water
Image may contain: sky, grass and outdoor
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and cloud
Image may contain: outdoor, nature and painting
In terms of the tone, we refer to the works of John Harris, Chris FOSS and Simon, the Swedish artists in the golden age. We hope that there will be some shadow and atmosphere of golden science fiction in the film.
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: grass and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot, aircraft and cartoon
HOPE /Pause Originals
170
685
3
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    SeenVision studio Beijing, China
    SaMa Youth Beijing, China
    Haoxiang Wu Beijing, China
    Jacky Chiu Beijing, China
    Echoic Audio Bristol, United Kingdom
    ZeRo Q Beijing, China
    papa xing Beijing, China
    Audis Huang Taiwan Region

    HOPE /Pause Originals

    170
    685
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.