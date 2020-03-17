HOPE /Pause Originals

After a hundred-year recovery plan, the earth has returned to its former vitality in all respects. Man-made machines take care of the earth in an orderly manner. High-intelligence AI flies over the sky and scans every life passing through the forest streams. At this time, human beings have been frozen for thousands of years in the hibernation equipment in space, and the AI equipment in the space station is being maintained in an orderly manner, providing human with the nutrient liquid needed in daily life. Implant daily information into sleeping humans to keep the brain active. In this way, under the protection of AI, human beings wait quietly for the recovery of the earth.