「無垢な食を、大切な人へ」を理念に、動物に負荷の少ない環境で育て上げられた作物を、安心・安全な製法で人々に届けることを目的に作られたブランド「MUKU」。tegusuでは、「MUKUのプリン」の販売にあわせ、VIの設計やパッケージ、WEBサイトなどを担当しました。（プリンの販売は既に終了しています）



