「無垢な食を、大切な人へ」を理念に、動物に負荷の少ない環境で育て上げられた作物を、安心・安全な製法で人々に届けることを目的に作られたブランド「MUKU」。tegusuでは、「MUKUのプリン」の販売にあわせ、VIの設計やパッケージ、WEBサイトなどを担当しました。（プリンの販売は既に終了しています）
As a philosophy to provide "pure food for people you care", "MUKU" is a brand that aims to deliver crops produced in a secure and safe manner in an environment with fewer burdens against animals. tegusu took charge of VI design, package and website along with "MUKU pudding." (The product sale has already ended)
美味しいものを食べた時の笑顔をテーマにミニマムに仕上げたロゴタイプと、シンプルな線で描かれたイラストレーション。これらをパッケージや小型リーフレット、WEBなどにも取り入れ、ブランド全体のイメージ統一を図っています。
The logo type finished at minimum and the illustration which was drawn with a simple line with a theme of a smile when you eat something tasty. These are incorporated with the package, small leaflets and website in order to unify the overall brand image.
Client : Muku Co., Ltd.
Direction, Design : Masaomi Fujita /tegusu Inc.
Web Design : Masaomi Fujita, Yu Kuramoto /tegusu Inc.
Web site Engineering : Hirotatsu Kuwayama / Khiten Inc.
Photograph : Yoichi Onoda
