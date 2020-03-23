







Waiting to Be Found





“The International Mineralogical Association (IMA) currently recognises around five thousand distinct mineral species. Some, such as the major rock-forming silicates and carbonates, are well known and found in abundance the world over. But most are documented based on just a few known occurrences.





It’s unlikely that scientists will stumble across many new finds of singularly abundant minerals on Earth, but numerous rare minerals are probably yet to be discovered.”





A short visual exploration into the world of undiscovered rocks and minerals, created using Houdini, rendered in Redshift.

