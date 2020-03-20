skip
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/20/2020
"Game"
Have you ever wandered in the woods and found some things that did not belong there? I have...
And this what series of seven etchings "Game" is about.
Thank you for watching
Game
61
207
9
Published:
March 17th 2020
Katsiaryna Dubovik
Game
Series of seven etchings "Game" is about things that I found in the woods.
61
207
9
Published:
March 17th 2020
Tools
Etching Press
Creative Fields
Fine Arts
,
Illustration
,
etching
printmaking
woods
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
