Chilly's Bottles Collaboration

Chilly’s was founded in 2010 by James Butterfield and Tim Bouscarle, with the aim of providing people with the ability to always have cold water on-the-go, without having to buy single-use plastic water bottles.

Here I want to show you the two exclusive designs I made for them:



Magic Jungle

“Nature is wonderful in all its forms. There’s something magical about every living being. This is one of many reasons why we should respect our planet more.”





Fantasy

“Parrots, flags, eyes and mysterious jars. My fantasy universe is an ode to diversity and to different cultures. The real charm of the world.”





