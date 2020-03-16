Chilly's Bottles Collaboration
Marco Oggian
Image may contain: screenshot and typography
Chilly's Bottles invited me along with other incredible artists, to make a limited edition series for their new "Artist Series" campaign. 

Chilly’s was founded in 2010 by James Butterfield and Tim Bouscarle, with the aim of providing people with the ability to always have cold water on-the-go, without having to buy single-use plastic water bottles. 

Here I want to show you the two exclusive designs I made for them:

Magic Jungle
“Nature is wonderful in all its forms. There’s something magical about every living being. This is one of many reasons why we should respect our planet more.”

Fantasy
“Parrots, flags, eyes and mysterious jars. My fantasy universe is an ode to diversity and to different cultures. The real charm of the world.”

The bottles are available worldwide.
Hurry up, these beauties are limited whilst stocks last go get on it quick!







Image may contain: cartoon, poster and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and poster
    Tools

    Creative Fields

