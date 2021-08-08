The Lab Coffee & Co. 实验室咖啡馆
Branding, 2019
Creative Director Alex
Art Director Alex
Designer Alex
Motion Karo
Client The Lab Coffee & Co.
The Lab Coffee & Co. is a cafe that focuses on coffee taste testing and experience. To prioritize the experience of coffee itself，we designed series of graphics for coffee brewing, taste and olfaction as the visual identity system of this cafe and weakened the logo and name of the brand at the same time. These graphics are black and white interlaced and expressing experimental themes of compatibility and exclusion. We want to transfer the characteristic of coffee and coffee beans to the audience by visual expression of taste and smell.
Semi manual materials provide the different presentation of this set of graphics, which not only increases the sense of experiment ceremony, but also saves the cost for the independent management mode. In the store space environment, there are also a large number of these graphics and related signs, which deepen the visual impression of the visitors.
实验室咖啡是一家专注于咖啡味觉试验和体验的精品咖啡馆。为了把咖啡本身的体验放在首位，我们将品牌标志与名字弱化，转而设计了一套服务于咖啡冲泡方式以及味觉和嗅觉感受的图形做为实验室咖啡的视觉识别系统。这套图形的构成方式以黑白交错的语言为主，呼应相融、排斥等实验主题，通过视觉与味觉、嗅觉的关联，多维度的向受众传递咖啡与咖啡豆的特性。
半手工化的物料满足了这套图形的不同呈现，既增加实验仪式感，又为独立经营的模式节省了成本。店面空间环境中也大量出现这一系列图形和与其相关联的标识，加深观者的视觉印象。
