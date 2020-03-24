Increase abandoned pets adoption on the most populated city of Spain
The Animal Protection center of Madrid’s City Council is in a critical situation with more than 200 pets waiting to be adopted. With the motto ADOPT, a gesture that changes your face, we articulated this campaign that revolves around the idea of changing people and animals life through connivence. Illustration and motion of characters who adopt the face of their pets in a simple and friendly metaphore.
Ilustration to connect with the city
We looked for a charming and friendly tone to carry this message to the citizens from a positive point of view .For the illustrations and motion we collaborated with Enrique Guillamón, who captured the ideas with flawless versatility.
