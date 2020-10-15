user's avataruser's avatar
Atmovum
Naming, Brand Development,Web Guidelines & Spatial Design

A Company that develops new & alternative technologies in sustainable mobility, focused on needs inside and outside
of cities.

At = @, in constantMovum = Movement

The naming communicates constantly and unstoppable movement, as well as growth, experience and capacity offered to find better alternatives.
Innovation + Sustainability + Quality / Are the 3 pillars that govern the concept & personality of the project

Move beyond the future
The slogan revolves around the union of Innovation, Sustainability and Quality as the pillars defining the concept & personality of the project, a company that promotes sustainable and clean energy to find a better world and future.





